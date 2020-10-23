COVID Patients Have Been Voting In Their Hospital

Exclusive

Astronauts are Graduate in Distance, Countless are mailing ballots and Sufferers Combating COVID-19 are voting from their hospital beds… welcome to This 2020 election. )

Voter turnout is predicted to be rising for what you have, undoubtedly, learned is that the election of our life… plus a non-partisan group named Patient Voting is creating certain hospital patients do not get left out.

The band’s creator, Kelly Wong, informs TMZ… they have seen a enormous influx of patients seeking aid in casting ballots, and they are employing the famous emergency absentee ballot.

Here is how it works… sufferers that are unexpectedly hospitalized with no agreements to vote by regular absentee ballot can ask for an emergency absentee ballot when they are not able to make it into the surveys, or even if it is too late to make an application for regular absentee ballots.

It is pretty impressive… we are advised concerning 200 individuals daily are reaching out into the company for aid, a 5-fold growth in relation to the midterms. The obvious gap this season — that the coronavirus pandemic, that has infected 8 million Americans and counting.

Regrettably, we are told some folks who achieved to ballots and data expired from COVID before casting a vote.

Then there is the event of a voter at Washington… we are told they are hospitalized with COVID however their ballot is in the home, along with the volunteer org is helping in assisting the individual vote electronically in order to not infect other people.

Bottom line… there are individuals working hard to be certain all Americans that wish to vote — it is their Constitutional right, after all get to vote.