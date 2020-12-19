COVID Just isn’t Scaring Hoards of Christmas Vacationers at Airports

Perform movie written content Unique @LionsShareNews

Seemingly, an untold countless numbers of individuals did not get Dr. Fauci‘s memo about not traveling for Xmas … or they’re just ignoring it.

LAX was PACKED Friday night time with quite a few people environment out to join mates and fam for a Christmas celebration.

Almost every person is wearing a mask, but they are packed in like sardines for prolonged periods of time … not best.

SoCal is in dire condition with ZERO ICU beds in L.A. and substantial quantities of men and women testing COVID-good. Which is very much the situation all around the state.

As we described, a passenger on a United jet was almost definitely infected with the virus this week. With virtually 200 people onboard, the plane produced an emergency landing where the sick passenger was taken to a healthcare facility and died. He seemingly lied just before boarding, stating he experienced no COVID indications. His wife was overheard on the plane saying he did indeed have indications.

This all underscores what plenty of medical doctors and researchers have been telling us … never travel for Xmas. Apparently, that warning has not been heeded.