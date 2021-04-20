Covid deaths in over-80s have fallen by 97pc since second wave peak

Around 100 people are trying to enter the country each day with a “fake Covid certificate”, as documents claiming a traveller has a recent negative test result are “very easy” to forge, MPs have been told at a parliamentary briefing.

Lucy Moreton, professional officer for the Immigration Services Union (ISU), which represents border immigration and customs staff in the UK, also said there is “little to no” evidence on how well people are adhering to quarantine rules.

Ms Moreton told the All Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus that around 20,000 people are coming into the country each day, the majority of whom are hauliers.

Asked how border agents are able to verify proof of a negative test, Ms Moreton told MPs: “We’re not is the simple answer, it’s predominately taken on trust. We do get 100 or more a day of fake Covid certificates, that we catch.”

Europol warned earlier this year about the illicit sale of false negative Covid test certificates. This included a forgery ring selling negative test results to passengers at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, and in the UK fraudsters were caught selling bogus Covid-19 documents showing negative test results for £100 each.

“We catch them if there is a spelling error somewhere,” Ms Moreton said, adding that many certificates are in a foreign language which could make such mistakes trickier to spot.

MPs were also told that long queues found at airports could be a “breeding ground” for the virus during the briefing, and experts raised concerns about the traffic light system for travel.