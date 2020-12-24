Covid client ‘who beat fellow sufferer, 82, to demise with oxygen tank for PRAYING’ billed with murder

A CORONAVIRUS individual who allegedly conquer a fellow sufferer to death for praying within a medical center in Los Angeles County has been charged with murder.

Jesse Martinez, 37, is accused of beating up his 82-year-old roommate at Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster, California, on Dec. 17, in accordance to KABC on Wednesday.

The males sharing the two-human being clinic place have been equally getting taken care of for Covid-19.

“The suspect turned upset when the victim begun to pray,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Section mentioned in a statement, in accordance to the Tv set station.

“He then struck the victim with an oxygen tank.”

The victim, who was Catholic, died the pursuing day from his accidents, according to the Los Angeles Moments.

Hospital team detained Martinez and he was arrested on site, sheriff’s department spokesman Lt. Brandon Dean informed the newspaper.

Martinez has been billed with murder with an improvement for a dislike crime motivated by religion and elder abuse.

His bail was set at $1million and he is set to show up at Antelope Valley Courtroom on Monday.

Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris reported the criminal offense “shocked and saddened” him.

“These households had been presently experiencing a hardship and now this—it’s senseless,” Parris mentioned.

The suspect and victim did not know each other, in accordance to the sheriff’s division.

Industry experts told KABC that there was not a lot the healthcare facility could have carried out to stop the beating, with team users so chaotic with the pandemic and extra precautions that have to be taken in interacting with other people.