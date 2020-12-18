Covid British isles information – Massive United kingdom-extensive Total LOCKDOWN could be enforced following Xmas as govt ‘rules very little out’

SAGE PROFESSOR Suggests Actions ARE Very likely TO BE TIGHTENED After Xmas

Professor John Edmunds, a member of the Sage scientific advisory panel, explained actions are most likely to have to be tightened after Xmas.

He told Sky News: “At the second it isn’t going to glimpse like the tier system is keeping the epidemic wave back again, sad to say. So I consider we are going to have to glance at these steps and maybe tighten them up, we seriously will.

“It can be a awful issue to have to say but we are in fairly a difficult posture.”

But Prof Edmunds, of the London Faculty of Cleanliness and Tropical Drugs, advised that, while the leisure of restrictions at Xmas is “in all probability not excellent for the epidemic”, it is “probably excellent for people’s wellbeing in other strategies”.

He claimed he will not blend with aged kin over the festive year, picking to hold out right up until they have been vaccinated.

He reported: “Personally, I’m not looking at my older family at Xmas. I am going to go and see them at the time they’ve been vaccinated. And I believe lots of folks are probably going to do one thing related and I think that is the appropriate, practical factor to do.

“But I guess we’re leaving individuals to make that conclusion for by themselves.

“And to some extent I can fully grasp that. As extensive as people comprehend the hazards and know what’s taking place then I believe it can be up to them to make these selections.”