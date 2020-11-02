COVID-19 underscores need for Canada to reevaluate HIV self-tests, says researcher

A research claims she is optimistic that the drive to produce quick COVID- based 19 testing kits offered in Canada can help quicken the regulatory acceptance of devices which enable people to look at their HIV status in your home.

A new paper published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal is reiterating calls in the health-care neighborhood for Canada to trace dozens of different nations in presenting HIV self-testing kits.

Co-author Nitika Pant Pai says Health Canada should act fast in devoting oral, blood-based along with urine-based self-tests for Canada to achieve its own HIV screening goals.

The physician professor in McGill University states COVID- D 19 has helped reveal that self-testing has been”the method of their future,” and can be equally necessary at Canada’s HIV reaction since it’s to restrain the spread of this novel coronavirus.

Pant Pai states it will take a mix of political monopoly on behalf of all the states and business innovation to guarantee that these technologies achieve the marginalized people that most need them.

She states these discussions are becoming more urgent since the COVID-19 pandemic has resisted the barriers a lot of folks face to getting tested for HIV in clinical settings.

This report from The Canadian Press was initially released Nov. 2, 2020.