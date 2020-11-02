News

COVID-19 underscores need for Canada to reevaluate HIV self-tests, says researcher

November 3, 2020
2 Min Read
COVID-19 underscores need for Canada to approve HIV self-tests, says researcher

A research claims she is optimistic that the drive to produce quick COVID- based 19 testing kits offered in Canada can help quicken the regulatory acceptance of devices which enable people to look at their HIV status in your home.

A new paper published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal is reiterating calls in the health-care neighborhood for Canada to trace dozens of different nations in presenting HIV self-testing kits.

Co-author Nitika Pant Pai says Health Canada should act fast in devoting oral, blood-based along with urine-based self-tests for Canada to achieve its own HIV screening goals.

The physician professor in McGill University states COVID- D 19 has helped reveal that self-testing has been”the method of their future,” and can be equally necessary at Canada’s HIV reaction since it’s to restrain the spread of this novel coronavirus.

Pant Pai states it will take a mix of political monopoly on behalf of all the states and business innovation to guarantee that these technologies achieve the marginalized people that most need them.

Breaking NEWS  Disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein stripped of U.K. honor

She states these discussions are becoming more urgent since the COVID-19 pandemic has resisted the barriers a lot of folks face to getting tested for HIV in clinical settings.

This report from The Canadian Press was initially released Nov. 2, 2020.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Alice Jacob

Alice Jacob

Alice is the senior writer, responsible for Hollywood movies news at thenewspocket. She is also very passionate about the stars and always looking around to use them in an innovative way in daily life.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment