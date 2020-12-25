COVID-19 Outbreak at 2 Colorado In-N-Outs, 80 Optimistic Exams

Breaking Information

In-N-Out’s popular for its burger spread, but you will find a new spread at the quickly-food items joint — COVID.

At the very least 80 workers have analyzed optimistic for coronavirus at 2 franchise places in the Centennial State … Colorado Springs and Aurora. Yep, it truly is the exact Aurora joint that not too long ago produced headlines for its 12-hour wait after the grand opening.

Colorado overall health officials exposed 60 good instances at the Colorado Springs location … while the Aurora joint experienced 20 beneficial conditions. Keep the calculator — that is 80 circumstances. And, there are a different 25 possible circumstances that have not been verified at the 2 destinations.

The restaurants stay open, but all staff members who tested positive were being sent house to quarantine.

The outbreak begun December 17 in Aurora and December 6 in Colorado Springs. Awful news for certain … just a month right after both equally places opened.