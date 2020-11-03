COVID-19 outbreak announced later 40 farm employees test positive

A failure to comply with general health actions in a nearby Ontario farm has resulted in 40 employees testing positive for COVID-19, local police said Tuesday.

The Southwestern Public Health unit stated the cases are connected to living quarters for employees at a farm at Bayham, Ont., in Elgin County.

“There’s been a stay in compliance with all public health steps which has led to the 40 instances,” explained Dr. Joyce Lock, also the device’s medical officer of health.

“The near proximity to one another eased the fast spread of this virus during the bunch.”

One individual was admitted to hospital for COVID-19 indications on Friday and has since stayed there after testing positive, ” said.

that prompted the testing of a total of 157 individuals, such as the employees and their close contacts,” she explained.

People who’ve tested positive are a mixture of temporary and local migrant farm workers that are receiving assistance from their company and the general health unit while in isolation, lock stated.

Lock stated the general health unit was functioning together with the farm owner to spot where steps to avoid the spread of COVID-19 broke .

There now does not seem to be neighborhood transmission of this virus past the farm epidemic, ” said.

A range of farms in southwestern Ontario grappled with outbreaks before from the pandemic.

This report from The Canadian Press was initially released Nov. 3, 2020.

The narrative was created with the financial aid of this Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.