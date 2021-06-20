Courtois warns Sergio Ramos for Chelsea inclination

Sergio Ramos has received offer from Chelsea after his Real Madrid farewell, but Thibaut Courtois warned Ramos about the standard of Chelsea.

Sergio Ramos has recently received a farewell from the club where he played for 16 years. El Capitano expressed his deep feelings about his club and looks forward to a new journey up ahead.

Amid transfer uncertainty, Sergio Ramos has received several offers from top clubs like PSG, Sevilla, Juventus, Man United and Chelsea.

Chelsea signed Thiago Silva for Free last summer from PSG, and they try to repeat the same for Sergio Ramos as well.

Thibaut Courtois warns Sergio Ramos about Chelsea

The Belgian goalkeeper signed for Real Madrid in 2018 from Chelsea for a transfer fee of £35 Million. Since he arrived at Santiago Bernabeu, the Courtois has certainly displayed a good performance so far for Real Madrid.

But after his arrival, he spoke about how big is Real Madrid compared to Chelsea. As a goalkeeper, he also compared their home stadium.

Thibaut Courtois said that at Madrid, he sees a huge wall of fans on the opposite side of the field. Whereas in Stamford Bridge he sees sky and even the tall buildings outside the stadium.

He clearly stated that the standard at Real Madrid is double than of Chelsea.

Will Ramos still prefer to go to Stamford?

The defender has reached the last phase of his career, hence the football project and wage should certainly be the only thing, he should be worried about. Chelsea, the UCL Champions can surely afford Sergio Ramos along with his demands.

And now, it totally depends upon how Thomas Tuchel will contact Sergio Ramos.