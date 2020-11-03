Courtney Stodden Claims Brian Austin Green Just PRETENDED For A Father While’Really Only Seeing Different Girls’!

ALL of Brian Austin Green‘so exes are coming out from him!

First, later Megan Fox‘so biting color directed in her estranged husband Hallo-weekend, she obtained approval from Brian’s previous infant momma Vanessa Marcil. Now somebody else is talking out… and spilling some fairly hot tea!

Connected: Brian Austin Green Has A SNARKY Response To Ex’s Claim He is’Sad’ &’Angry’

If you are not caught up to pace, Meg informs her ex’s Instagram article with 4-year-old kid Journey as a strategy to depict himself as a”forever dedicated father of this year” — while she had been a sort of the”absent” mother working off having a rapper. Based on Megan, these pictures are equally far from the reality.

Vanessa, that stocks 18-year old Kassius Green together with Brian, also chimed in on Sunday, consenting:

“Just like I said….The Truth always comes out at the end….”

And today, a recent fire has entered the dialogue: Courtney Stodden.

The facts in their short fling provedn’t completely clear a couple of months ago, since the BH90210 celebrity was also rumored to be visiting version Tina Louise across precisely the identical time. Afterwards Courtney maintained he was visiting several girls — and has been a all-around untrustworthy f**kboy, honestly.

And Monday the version gave much additional information on his deathbed antics, painting an image not of a single father trying to allow it to work — but of one man trying to operate his picture! She began by minding Megan, composing:

“I am so proud of Megan for talking about how Brian seems to utilize his children as a bend. Throughout my time with himwhen I was at his home, his children were not there. They had been constantly with Megan. She was not an absent mother. And though, like she says she does not throw them throughout her societal.”

We did not peg Megan to be an absent momma, however, it seems like most of the time with Machine Gun Kelly likely gave Brian lots of ammo to market that story. And based on Courtney, that was not the one thing that he had been manipulating!

Courtney explained he used his position as one dad to”lie” to several girls, such as her:

“You will find instances Brian would inform me he could not see me since he had his children — and that I afterwards found out this was not accurate he was really just seeing different girls at these times. Just like, dude — you are permitted to see different folks, simply be fair about it. For me and to them. And do not use your children as your lie”

Obviously the Washington native attracted up THAT spa video, that was submitted to her’g only after the initial pictures of Green and Louise were made public in early July:

“Brian was lying to a lot of girls at the same time about being exclusive together. Before understanding this, I published a movie of me and I collectively for my IG. He said that he had been’frustrated’ about that. Truly, he was only frustrated that my vid charge him a few other booty calls that did not understand that they had been booty calls”

Nicely, Tina has proceeded on to Diddy today… So something tells us isn’t losing any sleep over the BAG-man. LOLz!!

Stodden reasoned her article by minding Brian of utilizing his children like miniature human defenses to protect against the backlash of his poor behaviour:

“He then began posting heaps of photos of his children, behaving like that doting single daddy. It was obviously an effort to secure his picture, with them. How can all of us girls who he had attempted to perform be angry at this loving father? He soon lost interest in’working’ together with me music (if he never really did) once he understood that I was not giving this up. The entire experience was somewhat gross. Women and children aren’t props. How long before guys recognize this? #brianaustingreen #meganfox #truth”

Wow! If that is accurate, it is SO GROSS! We’re so curious Brian will respond — possibly about another episode of the podcast??

Have a peek at Court’s steamy pic and buff responses (under ):

View this article on Instagram I am very proud of Megan for speaking about how Brian seems to utilize his children as a bend. Throughout my time with himwhen I was at his home, his children were not there. They had been constantly with Megan. She was not an absent mother. And like she says she does not throw them all on her societal. There were instances Brian would inform me he could not see me since he had his children and I afterwards discovered that this was not accurate, he was really just seeing different girls at these times. Just like, dude — you are permitted to see different folks, simply be fair about it. For me and to them. And do not use your children as your own lie. Brian was lying to a lot of girls at once about becoming private together. Before understanding this, I published a movie of me and I collectively for my IG. He said that he had been”frustrated” about this. Truly, he was only frustrated my vid charge him a few other booty calls that did not understand they had been booty calls. He then began posting plenty of photos of his children, behaving like that doting single daddy. It was obviously an effort to secure his picture, with them. How can all of us girls who he had attempted to perform be angry at this loving father? He soon lost interest in”working” together with me music (if he never really did) once he understood that I was not giving this up. The entire experience was somewhat gross. Women and children aren’t props. How long before guys recognize this? #brianaustingreen #meganfox #truth A article directed with Courtney Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Nov 2, respectively 2020 at 1:11pm PST

Thank you for all of the tea,” Court. Ball’s in your court, Brian, at least till the other ex chimes in!!

[Image via Brian Austin Green/Courtney Stodden/Megan Fox/Instagram.]