Courtney Miller Net Worth: Professional Life, Career, Relationships, and Everything You Need to Know

Courtney Ruth Miller (born June 19, 1995) is a YouTube microblogger best known for her work on the Smosh channel. She started her career as a stand-up comedian on Vine before joining Smosh in May 2015, and she has since risen to become the channel’s most visible cast member, aside from its creators, Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla.

Professional Life

Courtney Miller, 24, came to fame on the Vine app, where she had over 200,000 followers before it was shut down. In 2015, she began starring in the YouTube network program Smosh alongside Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla. In the same year, she launched her own YouTube channel, which today has over 333k followers.

The majority of the channel’s material consists of song covers, regular vlogs, and vines. Vine Compilation #1, Courtney Miller’s debut video, with 504k views as of 2020. From 2016 through 2017, Miller participated in Noah Grossman, Olivia Sui, and Shayne Topp’s comedic program The Big What If. On July 25, 2017, she posted an acoustic cover of Sign of the Times with CLOUD TALK to her YouTube account. So far, it has gotten over 155 thousand views.

Courtney Miller posted a video titled I discovered an old box of memories in my closet, Courtney Miller on December 16th, 2018. The video has also gotten over 480 thousand views as of 2020. She’s also collaborated on a song video with YouTube sensation Logan Paul.

Read more: Saygin Yalcin Net Worth – His Early Years, Career, Awards, And His Relationships!!

How Much Money Does Courtney Miller Have?

Courtney Miller’s net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million as of 2022. The truth, on the other hand, has yet to be established. Her major source of revenue is her work on television shows and on YouTube. Her YouTube channel with the same name has 333k followers as of 2020. Her YouTube channel made between $25 and $406 each month, or $305 and $4,900 per year.

Career

When Vine was shut down at the age of 24, Courtney Miller had over 200,000 followers. In 2015, she debuted in Smosh, a YouTube series produced by Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla. Since its launch in 2013, her self-titled YouTube channel has amassed over 333k subscribers.

Song covers, vlogs, and vines make up the majority of the channel’s material. Courtney Miller Vine Compilation #1, her debut video, with 504k views as of 2020. Miller’s sketch comedy show The Big What If, which aired from 2016 to 2017, featured Noah Grossman, Olivia Sui, and Shayne Topp. On July 25th, 2017, she published an acoustic cover of Sign of the Times with CLOUD TALK on her YouTube account. It has had over 155,500 views as of this writing.

The most recent video was Courtney Miller’s I found an old box of memories in my closet on December 16th, 2018. The video was seen over 480,00 times by 2020. She’s also appeared in a music video with YouTube star Logan Paul.

Professional Employment

Courtney Miller, a 24-year-old Viner, had over 200,000 followers on Vine before it was taken down. She joined the cast of Smosh in 2015, alongside Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla. She created a YouTube channel with over 333,00 subscribers the same year.

The most popular types of content on this channel include vlogs, cover songs, and vines. Courtney Miller’s debut Vine video has had more than half a million views as of 2020. Miller participated in Noah Grossman, Olivia Sui, and Shayne Topp’s program The Big What If in the 2016 and 2017 seasons. She released an acoustic rendition of Sign of the Times with CLOUD TALK on her YouTube page on July 25, 2017. So far, over 155 thousand people have watched it.

On December 16th, “Courtney Miller” uploaded a video to her YouTube account titled “I discovered an old box of memories in my closet.” Furthermore, as of 2020, the video has had over 480k views. Logan Paul, another growing star on the video-sharing site, appears in one of her latest music videos.

Read more: Chris Evans Net Worth In 2022: His Early Years, Career, Relationships And Other Latest Updates!!

Courtney Miller’s Boyfriend

Do You Want to Know More About Courtney’s Romantic History? Courtney Miller Is Now Dating? Courtney Miller Is Dating Someone. Courtney Miller, the Young and Stunning Smosh Actress, Allegedly Married Vine Sensation Wahlid Mohammad in May 2018, but The Romance Apparently Terminated Barely a Year Later.

Shayne Topp and Courtney Miller: In 2019, Shayne Topp, a fellow Youtuber and Smosh Productions coworker, was said to be dating her. Neither of them, however, has confirmed their relationship.