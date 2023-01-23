Courteney Cox Opens up About Her Plastic Surgery Procedures!

Courteney Cox, who was the most beautiful and popular person in the 1990s, is still a beautiful and charming woman and actor. Monica Geller used to be a style, fashion, and beauty icon for the next generation. She made us laugh with her Monica-like antics. The specifics of this famous person’s plastic surgery are both unique and very real. We find out the truth about Courteney Cox’s plastic surgery and get all the details. Let’s begin!

Plastic Surgery of Courteney Cox and How She Decided to Get Rid of Fillers

She has said that she has had plastic surgery to keep her face looking young. She has said that she had Botox and fillers put into her face. Images of Courtney Cox before and after show the same thing.

But Courteney, like many other people, felt bad about the desperate decisions she made when she was young. In an interview with The Sunday Times in February 2022, Courteney Cox talked about her regrets about her plastic surgery.

Courteney talked about how she started out with fillers and kept going.

Well, you’d end up going to a doctor who would tell you, “You look great, but a little injection here or filler there would help.” So you walk out and you don’t look too bad, and you think, “No one noticed, it’s good.” Then someone tells you about a different doctor and says, “This person is great. They make this person look so normal.’ When you meet them, they tell you, “Just do this.” Next thing you know, you’re covered in layer after layer after layer.

She goes on to say that she stopped getting the injections when she and her friends noticed that her face was changing. She told that

When you used to say, “Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ “I tried for years to get back to being young,” she said. “And I didn’t realise, oh sh*t, I look weird with injections and things I would never do to my face now.

Because the results of plastic surgery were so bad, Courteney Cox decided to get rid of her fillers and Botox and embrace her natural beauty.

Transformation of Courteney Cox Over the Years

1984

Courteney Cox made her famous acting debut in the Bruce Springsteen movie “Dancing in the Dark” in 1984. When she first came out, Courteney was a young woman in her early 20s. She looked fresh and young.

1987

Her career started when she was in a famous bumper sticker ad. In 1987, she was in the movies “Masters of the Universe” and “Cocoon: The Return.”

1989

Due to her popularity, Courteney got a recurring role on the TV show Family Ties. During these times, Courteney’s natural beauty made her seem charming and alluring.

1994

1994 might have been the best year. Monica Geller was there.

1999

In 1999, Courteney married David Arquette.

2003

At the 60th Golden Globe Awards, Courteney Cox wowed her fans.

2006

At the Los Angeles premiere of FX’s “Dirt,” Courteney Cox looked beautiful in a sensual black dress.

2009

Courteney Cox was still in hit movies that showed how well-rounded she was as an actress.

2014

Even though she’s 50, Courteney still seems to shine with her graceful beauty.

2016

Courteney Cox, who is now 52 years old, is an accomplished actress who continues to demonstrate her prowess on the big screen.

2018

Cox said in an interview in 2017 that she got rid of all her fillers and started to like the way she looked without them.

Cox told New Beauty magazine at the time, “You need action on your face, especially if you have thin skin like me.” “I had to learn to move with the music and figure out that fillers are not my friend.”Cox said, “I got rid of all my fillers. I am as real as it gets. I feel better because I look like myself. I feel like I’m more myself now. I sure hope so.”

Next year, Courteney Cox went to the AFI Gala with her close friend Jennifer Aniston.

2020

Courteney has, without a doubt, earned her place as a Hollywood royal.

2022

It goes without saying that Courteney has more than shown herself worthy of her position as a member of the Hollywood royal family.