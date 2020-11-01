Courteney Cox Pays Homage for Her Scream 3 Hairstyle for Halloween

Lots of individuals have pondered this question,”If I catch bangs?” Courteney Cox‘s hair 2000’s Scream 3 will close down the thought instantly. Even the super-short bangs worn with Courteney’s sleuthing reporter personality Gale Weathers were clearly a indication of those times, also while miniature shades may have return in style, that’do would be likely best left previously. At least, that is the way the Friends superstar apparently feels roughly Gale’s trademark appearance!

About Oct. 31, Courteney published an Instagram pic of all Scream villain Ghostface heading for her own hair with the scissors.

“Maybe not the temptations! )” Courteney exclaimed from the caption.

That is not the first time the prior Monica Geller has introduced within her hair. Last Halloween, she staged these miniature laps in an Instagram movie, in which Ghostface popped up following Courteney cut on her bangs. (Luckily, it seems the hair that she cut has been a wig)

Courteney’s ex-husband David Arquette, that met after they starred together in the initial Scream movie in 1996, took charge for the appearance in the remarks section of this movie.