Court Principles Danny Masterson, Scientology Accusers Ought to Use Church Judges

Danny Masterson‘s rape accusers — who sued him and The Church of Scientology for allegedly stalking them — are struggling with an uphill struggle … due to the fact the church’s individual leaders will ultimately get to enjoy choose and jury in their scenario.

According to a new court docket buy received by TMZ … Chrissie Carnell Bixler — together with her partner, Mars Volta singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala — and one more rape accuser entered into a penned agreement when they were continue to users of the church, which states “any dispute, claim or controversy” that arises amongst them must be resolved by the church … in its place of by the courts.

The L.A. Exceptional Court ruled on Wednesday that this settlement is binding, and involves them to “use Scientology internal Ethics, Justice, and binding spiritual arbitration treatments” for these types of disputes.

The arbitration clause goes on to say these issues will be solved by “software to senior ecclesiastical bodies, which include, as needed, last submission of the dispute to the intercontinental justice Main of the Mom Church of the Scientology religion.”

As we reported … Bixler and 3 other gals who’ve alleged Masterson sexually assaulted them filed their accommodate in August 2019, professing they have been mercilessly stalked by the Church of Scientology in an effort and hard work to silence them.

Masterson has consistently denied the claims from him, but of training course … the latest court docket purchase says he is agreed to the church’s arbitration.