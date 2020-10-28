Perform Movie Articles Newsflare

At a true Indication that love knows no Boundaries… a Guy proposed to his longtime girlfriend at the next night of protests at Philadelphia, and That She said !!!

Maurice Small got down on bended knee Tuesday night at West Philly facing a line of cops as a elated Tenesha Pennington appeared in disbelief… before . All of it went as Philly citizens protested the deadly police shooting Walter Wallace Jr.

Pay attention to the movie… if just for a minute at time, the audience cheered as the few adopted after Little surfaced the issue. They have been dating for 2 decades.

As we reported… the deadly shooting of Wallace triggered protests that contributed to 30 cops becoming hurt, such as 1 struck by a truck. ) Wallace, who had been holding a knife walking toward authorities, was taken 14 times. The shooting sparked riots throughout the city.

And an involvement also.