Countrywide agrees to takeover by rival estate agent Connells

Troubled estate company Countrywide has agreed to a takeover by rival Connells in a deal valuing the group at much more than £134 million.

t comes right after Connells greater its offer you to 395p a share, next a 325p bid made on December 7 and a past 250p-a-share solution.

The recommended bid values personal debt-laden Countrywide at all-around £134.4 million, or about £223.1 million like debts.

It will produce an estate agency with nearly 800 branches across the British isles.

Connells – which is owned by Skipton Making Society – pledged to repay all of Countrywide’s loan providers in total and make investments in the chain’s technology, branch community and workforce.

It reported it does not strategy to make “material” improvements influencing Countrywide’s 600-powerful department community or its 9,000 employees.

But it disclosed there are very likely to be price discounts and some team cuts throughout head office environment, IT and administrative functions, nevertheless it did not give any numbers.

We imagine that we have the ideal administration group, system and financial investment firepower to operate with the talented teams at Countrywide and guide Countrywide into a dazzling futureDavid Livesey, Connells

Connells explained it will also evaluate the head workplaces of each corporations with a look at to potentially merging the internet sites at one particular or other of the places, which are only 9 miles aside.

Countrywide has its headquarters in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, though Connells is based mostly in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire.

David Livesey, group chief govt of Connells, explained: “Our key inspiration for the acquisition is to spend in and mature the Countrywide enterprise.

“We believe that we have the proper administration workforce, method and financial investment firepower to do the job with the proficient teams at Countrywide and guide Countrywide into a vibrant foreseeable future.”

David Watson, performing non-govt chairman of Countrywide, claimed: “We have been inspired by their recognition of the have to have to set in spot a sustainable money construction and a willingness to assistance the corporation, which is a excellent business enterprise that has been constrained by far too much financial debt.

“This drastically enhanced present from Connells enables Countrywide shareholders to realise their investment in hard cash at a selling price that rather values the opportunities and challenges of the business enterprise.”

Countrywide has been battling underneath a £90.2 million pile of financial debt and has been scrambling for a alternative.

It experienced been looking at a raft of solutions, together with a plan unveiled by non-public equity organization Alchemy which would have seen it pump £70 million into the small business in return for a controlling stake of far more than 50%.

Countrywide had also been mulling a plan to elevate money from existing shareholders.

Connells said it by now had assistance for its offer verified in creating by all-around 51% of Countrywide investors.

It stated it does not expect any level of competition concerns and is hoping the offer will complete in the initial quarter of 2021, if Countrywide shareholders give it the eco-friendly gentle.

Countrywide is by significantly the greater of the two networks, with about 600 branches, 60 brands and 9,000 employees.

Connells, which began with a single department in Luton in 1936, now has a community of around 180 branches across the region.

PA