Countless Muslims maintain anti-France protest in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh – Hundreds of activists from an Islamist political party protested in Bangladesh’s capital on Wednesday from the French president’s approval of secular legislation that exude caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad as protected under freedom of language.

The protesters in the conservative Islami Oikya Jote celebration carried banners calling President Emmanuel Macron”the world’s greatest terrorist” and burnt and beat an effigy of him.

They also criticized the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, stating it ought to repaint Macron along with France. Hasina has yet to formally comment.

The party supports the introduction of Islamic law at the Muslim-majority South Asian country, which will be regulated by an authorized system mainly based on British law.

Wednesday’s protest in the federal Baitul Mokarram Mosque in downtown Dhaka arrived a day later roughly 10,000 Muslims from the other Islamist group, Islami Andolon Bangladesh, revealed in Dhaka to call for a boycott of French goods.

Muslim-majority nations throughout the globe are outraged by Macron’s refusal last week to condemn the book or show of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad. In Islam, any depiction of the prophet is illegal. The problem came to light back in recent times after the grisly beheading near Paris of a French instructor who revealed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in course. Even the 18-year-old Chechen refugee who completed the assault was shot dead by authorities.

The instructor, Samuel Paty, was heralded as a sign of France’s staunch imperial ideals along with its rejection of spiritual intrusion in public worlds. Macron and members of the administration have pledged to keep on encouraging such caricatures as secure under freedom of expression.

Muslim politicians, religious scholars and ordinary individuals have condemned such depictions because a sort of hate speech and also see them and insulting to Islam.

Abul Hasnat Amini, acting chairman of the Islami Oikya Jote, stated they wouldn’t be afraid to call themselves terrorists if they’re so detained to get favouring Islam.

“When talking for Islam and the prophet is known as terrorism,” 90percent of those Muslims in Bangladesh can recognize themselves . We’re ready to become terrorists so as to secure the honor of the Prophet Muhammad,” Amini informed his assistants.

“Different Arab nations have boycotted French goods, and we request our government to prohibit all of French goods from Bangladesh,” he added.

Bangladesh is dominated by a secular ministry but heaps of bands, such as Islami Oikya Jote and Islami Andolon Bangladesh, have demanded the introduction of Islamic Shariah law.