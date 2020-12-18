Costcutter offered to new owners

The proprietor of Costcutter has agreed the sale of the benefit shop chain to Bestway Wholesale, the UK’s major unbiased wholesalers.

ibby Line Team mentioned it had agreed to sell Costcutter Supermarkets Team (CSG) to Bestway Wholesale, with the offer predicted to be concluded during the initially quarter of 2021.

CSG will keep on to operate as before less than the new possession, and roughly 1,500 merchants branded under Costcutter, Mace, Supershop, Kwiksave and Just New will sign up for brand names Discount Booze, Wine Rack and Central Advantage beneath Bestway Wholesale.

Bibby Line Team explained CSG’s agreed sale price will continue being “undisclosed”, incorporating that its product sales rose by 10% to £426 million about 2019.

CSG employs all around 500 people today.

Main govt of Bibby Line Group, John Cresswell, said the deal was “positive news” for the enterprise and would assist it safe potential investments.

He claimed: “Over the previous two decades, CSG has transformed by itself into a rewarding and much more robust business enterprise, and I’d like to thank the team for their unstinting determination and enthusiasm for assisting impartial stores prosper.

“We hope CSG will keep on to prosper and improve as it gets part of a more substantial small business with deep retail know-how.”

Dawood Pervez, controlling director of Bestway Wholesale, explained Costcutter as a “great brand name with a extended heritage and a history of success”.

He said: “Clearly, there will be gains of joining forces for our merchants, for customers, and for suppliers.”

Completion of the sale is conditional on the Economic Command Authority’s acceptance and Bibby Line Team will continue on functioning CSG till then.

