Costco Says Everyone Should Wear Face Masks or Shields Inside Warehouses

November 13, 2020
1 Min Read
Costco Says Everyone Must Wear Face Masks or Shields Inside Warehouses

Costco is Providing members a Brand New thing to bitch, moan and Struggle Around… Anybody who Can Not wear a face mask, Must wear a face Guard.

Even the superstore’s nationally face-covering policy upgrade goes into effect Monday, and also the rules require all guests, members and personnel to protect their facesif they have a health condition preventing them from wearing a mask.

Costco was among the first merchants to roll out mask mandates early in the coronavirus pandemic, however initially people with medical conditions might find a pass on sheets.

It will be interesting to determine if the shift ignites a fresh form of Costco shoppers losing their heads over face protects… like that man that obtained plucked out of a Costco back in May after faking to hide up.

Oh, also people face mask”exempt” cards individuals have been attempting to utilize… yeah, these STILL will not reduce it.

