Canadian Actor Cory Monteith Dies at 31, Unfortunate Cause of Death!

At the age of 31, “GLEE” star Cory Monteith passed away from what appeared to be a lethal mixture of drug heroin and alcohol. The actor rose to fame for his portrayal of Finn Hudson in the well-liked FOX musical drama. Monteith’s death struck a chord with viewers since it was the start of a string of scandals surrounding the Glee group. Learn more about Cory Monteith’s demise and how he came to abuse drugs.

Cory Monteith’s Traumatizing Childhood

Having problems was a result of Monteith’s upbringing. In 2010, he discussed his “renegade adolescent lifestyle,” including how he dropped out of high school, told GQ. He also described the challenges of his lifestyle. Monteith said, “Skipping school. Drinking. All that kind of crap. Things started off innocent like that. I definitely found myself in some places that I’m very fortunate I came back from. Innocently enough, that was how things began. Without a doubt, I ended up in several situations from which I’m really grateful to have escaped.

When casting Monteith in the role that would make him famous, Glee creator Ryan Murphy could tell that this was the case. According to the producer, “He was someone that you just automatically wanted to protect because you felt like he was a fatherless child, and after a very difficult childhood, he felt adrift in the world,” told The Hollywood Reporter in 2013.

Also Read: Here Is Clarence Gilyard’s Cause of Death!

How Cory Monteith Died?

Cory Monteith was found dead in his home in 2013. At the time, he was still part of the Glee cast. The actor took a break at the end of the fourth season to go to rehab, with Murphy and co-star (and then-girlfriend) Lea Michele “trying to get him better,” Murphy told THR.

Co-star Lea Michele Posts Tribute to Cory Monteith, Nine Years After His Death posting throwback photo on her Instagram story with him

The performance then paid respect to Finn Hudson and Monteith. At this point, Murphy continued, “passing on that character is the proper thing to do for the show.” The best we can hope for is that we can handle this appropriately and support young people as they go through these emotions.

Monteith had stated that his only goal for his time on television was to encourage children to pursue their ambitions. “The highest calling is if I can encourage students to follow their passions, follow their ambitions, and do what they love to do.”

Also Read: What Caused the Death of Stephen Bonner?

What Turned Him Into Drug Substances

Monteith talked about his reasons for being so candid about his history in an interview he gave to George Stroumboulopoulos in 2011. Monteith said, “I’ve lived a league of life. After Glee Season 1, he talked about getting back in touch with his father. Regarding his character as Finn Hudson, he claimed that “a lot of assumptions have always been made [about me].”

The rest of Monteith’s statement was summarised as, “I felt like I had to step in at some point and convey to people my experience and relate to people the truth of my life and where I come from.” “If I can, through my experience, illuminate the solution to a challenging circumstance that I know many kids are going through, just as I did when I was a teenager,”

The actor also stated his motivation for developing an addiction. “It wasn’t so much about the drugs for me. More so, it was about not fitting in. In order to make friends, he adopted the “bad child” persona. Monteith continued, “It was basically influenced by watching people around me. “And it resulted from not having a strong sense of self at the time.