Corrie and Hollyoaks stars noticed in popular outdated Mr Kipling advert

Eagle-eyed viewers have noticed two common soap stars in an old Mr Kipling advert.

Previously this 7 days, troubled teenage Will (Ben Hackett) appeared on Coronation Avenue just after he named up a charity phone line the place Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) started volunteering along with Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce).

Paul broke the procedures of the simply call centre after he agreed to meet Will in man or woman, jeopardizing his occupation in the procedure.

In an surprising twist, Will had basically been employed by Todd who then tried out to crack Paul and his boyfriend up.

Getting to Twitter all through Friday’s Corrie, viewers obtained distracted by Ben’s character as they understood they experienced found his face on Tv before.

It turns out, the actor played the little boy who steals cake for his older sister in the Mr Kipling advert.

If that wasn’t sufficient, the lady who plays Ben’s sister in the ad is Hollyoaks actress Niamh Blackshaw, who performs Lara Cutler.

https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=_9wzuQaa5z8

Just after noticing the similarities, viewers took to social media to share their ideas.

One tweeted: ‘Isn’t that the kid from the Mr Kipling advertisement?’

Is that the kid from the Mr Kipling advert on #CoronationStreet ? The a person with the grumpy sister who didn’t get invited to the household occasion the place young ones didn’t feel to be authorized any meals from the buffet? — Merv Payne (@mervpayne) December 18, 2020

Another reported: ‘Is that the lad that can take a cake to his sisters’ bed room in that Mr Kipling ad??’

I just can’t help but consider that the youthful lad in #Corrie that Todd is applying towards Paul is the lad from the Mr Kipling advert. Any individual know? — Lorraine Henshaw (@Rainey2910) December 18, 2020

When one particular included: ‘The the kid from the Mr Kipling advert, who saves a slice for his sister?’

