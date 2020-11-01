Corral cries 6 TD passes, Ole Miss defeats Vanderbilt 54-21

NASHVILLE It was a record Saturday for both Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral and wide receiver Elijah Moore.

Corral threw for 412 yards and six touchdowns, Moore’d 14 grabs for 238 yards as well as also the Rebels beat Vanderbilt 54-21 to snap some three-game losing string.

“Matt and Elijah were bulbs outside,” Rebels coach Lane Kiffin said. It was great to observe the”.

This was the second successive triumph for Ole Miss (2-4, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) over Vanderbilt (0-4, 0-4). The Rebels won 31-6 final season.

Kiffin enjoyed how his team played, particularly following a disappointing loss last week to Auburn.

“I was very happy with our performance using those visitors,” Kiffin said. I want our twos had performed . We must get better there since we will want them at a certain stage.”

Vanderbilt hadn’t played since Oct. 10 and also had many players coping with COVID-19.

“We seemed a step slow and also a bit behind,” Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason stated. A good deal of our children came back this past week. Perhaps it just was not enough time. Perhaps I overestimated the way they’d be returning again. “

Corral finished 19 sequential moves, breaking Eli Manning’s schedule list of 18 directly against Murray State in their own introduction his sophomore season.

Corral’s six touchdown passes also tied Manning’s record for touchdown passes in a game set against Arkansas in 2001. Corral establish the school record for touchdown passes in law because five of Manning’s moves arrived in overtime.

Corral finished 31 of the 34 pass efforts against the Commodores.

“I actually did not understand anything about the document prior to the fourth quarter,” Corral said. I really don’t consider the recording book. I was only playing what Vanderbilt was providing me.”

Moore’d 12 grabs for 223 yards only from the first half of his way to exceeding A.J. Brown’s 233 yards receiving against South Alabama at 2017.

“Records are meant to be brokenup,” Moore stated. Nevertheless, the general objective is to triumph. “

Corral credits Moore rather than only being a fantastic receiver but also one of the main motivators behind his level of playwith.

“I informed Elijah I would not say he had been a major reason behind why I began shifting my job captain, but he played a role by simply watching him perform,” Corral said.

Kenny Yeboah caught two touchdown passes and Dontario Drummond had for the Rebels. John Rhys Plumlee inserted a 37-yard touchdown pass to Braylon Sanders with 37 minutes left in the third quarter to cap the scoring for Ole Miss.

Ken Seals had been 31-of-40 passing for 319 yards and threw two touchdown passes to the Commodores. This was the most yards passing to get a true freshman at Vanderbilt because 2000.

“Offensively it was great to find a young Ken Seals keep to develop,” Mason explained. “He is growing to the quarterback we want him to function.”

Cam Johnson had 14 receptions for 97 yards to the Commodores. Ben Bresnahan and Chris Pierce Jr. each caught a touchdown pass.

The Rebels constructed a 31-14 halftime lead and scored in their first drive of the second halfof the Corral located Drummond at the end zone to get a 16-lawn reception.

Defensive back Tylan Knight forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and linebacker Zikerrion Baker recovered. Corral subsequently drove a 9-yard touchdown pass to Yeboah and the Rebels headed 48-14 using 7:06 staying from the third quarter.

HE SAID IT

“You end up chasing plays, large things occur, Mason said concerning the pace of the Rebels’ offence. To Ole Miss, off hats. I believed they were equally promoted. “

KICKING A DIFFERENT BALL

Vanderbilt kicker Wes Farley, a professional walk-on, played his first soccer match and produced all three of his own extra-point efforts. He played football in high school.

UP NEXT

Mississippi: Hosts South Carolina on Nov. 14.

Vanderbilt: Plays in Mississippi State on Saturday.

