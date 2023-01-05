Corpse Face Reveal: A Facial Reveal by Corpse Husband?

One of the most well-known figures on the internet, Corpse Husband has generally kept his identity hidden. After Dream’s huge reveal, though, fans are hoping to get a glance at Corpse Husband’s face soon.

In just a few short years, Corpse Husband has amassed over half a billion streams of his music on Spotify, 1.3 million Twitch followers, and 3.9 million Twitter followers. The intrigue and mystery surrounding the masked figure have always been a major draw.

Since he has never shown his face in public, despite repeated promises to do so, any time even the slightest bit of potentially relevant information is made public, supporters fly into a frenzy.

Is There Any Evidence that Corpse Husband Has Shown His Face?

Yes, Corpse has shown his ‘face’ in the past, but whether or not it represents his true appearance is up for question.

In a TikTok video dubbed “haha” that he uploaded in 2021, Corpse tacked on an extra long shot. Multiple frames supposedly depict the designer. Here, out of the darkness, his wings come into sight as he covers his face with his palm.

Fans have gone crazy over the partial face reveal despite the lack of definitive confirmation that this is a real picture and the fact that the image is clearly substantially manipulated.

The majority of the comments on the video consist of variations on the words “yes,” “pardon me,” “gasped,” and “jaw dropped,” before devolving into extremely thirsty but humorous reactions to the visual.

Fan art depicting the event appeared on Tumblr within hours of TikTok’s release, further attesting to the sexually-charged nature of Corpse’s fan base.

Knowing that his following would respond this way to anything somewhat like a face reveal demonstrates Corpse’s amazing ability to generate excitement among his listeners.

Unfortunately, the image has been heavily manipulated this time and reactions to the revelation that it wasn’t real range from disappointment to outright anger.

A Facial Reveal by Corpse Husband?

The corpse, unlike his companion creation Dream, has never said for sure that he will show the world his face. A dream built up the anticipation for his face to reveal to the point of panic and then delivered.

It’s also important to remember that the internet went crazy with cruel memes and criticism once Dream revealed his face. After witnessing the audience’s reaction, Corpse may decide against a complete face reveal.

Also, the fact that so little is known about Corpse adds to his appeal. His voice is exactly as low as his face is frighteningly intimidating.

There’s a good chance the streamer and musician will want to conceal his identity indefinitely, but that could severely limit his access to future possibilities like performing live.

Yet there are artists who have met Corpse Husband and so do know what he looks like, such as Valkyrie, who appeared in one of his music videos.