Coroner Reveals Tommy Smith’s Cause of Death After YouTuber Everleigh Rose’s Dad Died!

Tommy Smith, the father of YouTube sensation Everleigh Rose, was found to have died of natural causes.

The Orange County Sheriff-Coroner told PEOPLE on Tuesday that Smith died of an accidental overdose caused by acute fentanyl intoxication.

The coroner says the case is still ongoing despite the fact that the reason for his death at age 29 has been established. Mom Savannah LaBrant broke the news that Everleigh Rose’s dad had passed away on September 14.

Savannah captioned a photo of her ex and their 10-year-old daughter, Everleigh, with, “Our hearts are terribly heavy as we absorb the death of Everleigh’s dad, Tommy.” He had an intense affection for Everleigh.

Related: Stephen Curry’s Daughter Riley Grows up During Women’s Basketball Game with Dad: Picture

These are greatly appreciated, she said as she thanked the audience for their prayers for Everleigh. It was written in Smith’s obituary that he “gained his wings unexpectedly.”

“He was loved and cherished by his many children, grandchildren, brothers, and friends. His carefree nature and enthusiasm for life will be sorely missed.

Later, in Saddleback, California, memorial services for Smith were performed at a local church. The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Children’s Hospital of Orange County in Mission, California.

The obituary ended with the suggestion, “To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Thomas, please visit our Tree Shop or plant a tree.”

Savannah, who gave birth to Everleigh at the age of 19, spoke candidly to PEOPLE about the challenges she and Smith had while writing their 2018 book Cole and Sav: Our Unexpected Love Story.

Savannah now has three children between her and her husband Cole, in addition to her 10-year-old with Smith.

In a video broadcast to Savannah and Cole’s YouTube channel in 2020, Smith discussed his ex-wife and her new husband’s parenting style in response to online criticism of the former couple.

He stated, “Sav and I love co-parenting,” and called for an end to “the vitriol in their way.” Get out there and put in some trees! Also included is a montage of TikTok videos that Everleigh and Smith created together; in one, Smith can be seen wearing heavy makeup and saying, “So… I have a daughter.”

Everleigh previously expressed her appreciation for having two father figures in a video she released last July. They both created me and brought me up, she continued.

Everleigh gave Savannah a bright smile and a resounding “I love it” when she was asked if she enjoyed having two father figures in her life.