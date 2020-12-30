Coronavirus United kingdom news – Tier 4 EXPANDED with hundreds of thousands much more forced into harsh lockdown from midnight after grim covid surge

Hundreds of thousands extra Brits have been plunged into severe Tier 4 lockdowns beginning from midnight tonight, Matt Hancock has announced.

The Well being Secretary has just completed speaking in the Home of Commons, announcing which places will be put into tier 4 – a near-lockdown state of affairs with stores, indoor routines, gyms and hairdressers shut to halt Covid.

Two thirds of the state will locate by themselves dwelling underneath the severe Tier 4 from tomorrow after Covid cases soared by 47,000 yesterday – the greatest daily rise due to the fact mass tests commenced.

The news will come as clients were handled in the back of ambulances and hospitals prepared to set-up outside tents usually reserved for terror attacks following becoming confused by as coronavirus.

