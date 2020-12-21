Coronavirus Uk news – Watch Boris make crisis announcement Live amid disaster more than new mega-infectious covid pressure

‘GENIE IS OUT THE BOTTLE’

A government experts has admitted he “are unable to see the logic” behind the selection to plunge hundreds of thousands into new Tier 4 constraints.

Boris Johnson announced the harder new tier on Saturday amid fears about a new mutant strain of Covid spreading fast in the South East.

But Professor Robert Dingwall, who sits on the New and Rising Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), said evidence implies it really is currently “all above the United kingdom anyway”.

Speaking on LBC radio now, the scientist stated London and the South East are hotspots – but he was amazed by the unexpected Downing Avenue announcement to introduce more durable limits from midnight.

Nervtag had reviewed the threat of the new strain only the working day before and manufactured “no certain tips about manage actions,” he mentioned.

Nonetheless “the existence of a prospective dilemma was transformed around the class of 24 hours into a national worry”.

Asked no matter whether he imagined Tier 4 was needed, he said: “I come across it very challenging to see the logic of it, enable me put it that way.

“If you recognise a important selection of instances were being observed all more than the region a 7 days, ten times ago. The genie is out of the bottle. The only purpose several European nations haven’t recognised the existence of this variant is that they haven’t looked for it. My potent suspicion is that there are circumstances elsewhere but we do a large amount much more screening of the genetic drift in the virus.”