Coronavirus UK news LIVE – Boris says covid 3rd wave unavoidable
BORIS Johnson has insisted that he WON’T delay the lockdown lift roadmap but said a third wave hitting the UK is unavoidable.
Speaking at a press conference at Downing Street, the PM confirmed that recent data meant that Brits can continue to enjoy the roadmap out of lockdown.
“We cannot delude ourselves that covid has gone away,” Boris said.
“There is nothing in the data now which makes me think we are going to have to deviate from the roadmap we have set out.”
However, the Prime Minister warned that although England will continue on along the roadmap, that a third wave is still likely at some point saying that “We must learn to live with this disease.”
“But the majority of science opinion is still that there will be another wave of covid at some stage this year
Boris Johnson’ speech comes a day after he cancelled his trip to India and slapped the country on the travel red list over concerns about the spread of a “double mutant” variant.
Although it is not yet classified a variant of concern like Brazil or South African strains , the fact the Indian variant contains multiple mutations from the original SARS CoV-2 makes it much less easy to predict.
Two of the mutations seen in the India strain could make dodge vaccines much easier than earlier variants, while a third mutation could make it much easier to transmit.
So far there are at least 73 documented cases of the Indian strain in the UK but there is criticism that the decision to place India on the travel red list was made too late to prevent it taking hold over here.
The Government’s former chief scientific adviser Professor Sir Mark Walport, told BBC Breakfast: “These decisions are almost inevitably taken a bit too late in truth, but what’s absolutely clear is that this variant is more transmissible in India.
Read our coronavirus live blog below for the latest news and updates…
BORIS JOHNSON REVEALS PLANS TO TREAT COVID WITH NEW DRUGS AT HOME BY AUTUMN
NEW antiviral drugs could be given to Covid patients at home to combat at third wave this autumn, Boris Johnson revealed today.
The Prime Minister told a Downing Street news conference the pills would help to “continue on our path towards freedom”.
Read more here.
PUBLIC TOILETS POSE HIGH COVID RISK DUE TO POO PARTICLES, GRIM STUDY WARNS
PUBLIC toilets pose a high Covid risk due to particles from urination and poo, a grim study has warned.
Scientists say tiny cubicles can be riddled with thousands of virus-containing droplets.
The droplets are generated when the toilet is flushed – which can happen several times an hour in the busiest of places.
If someone inhales this “toilet plume”, it could cause coronavirus infection, warn the study authors at Florida Atlantic University’s College of Engineering and Computer Science.
Read more here.
COVID SO BAD IN INDIA GRAVEDIGGERS FORCED TO BURN PILES OF VICTIMS TO KEEP UP
ASTRAZENECA JAB CANCELLED FOR PREGNANT WOMEN (CONTINUED…)
This is in line with the Green Book, which states that if “a woman finds out she is pregnant after she has started a course of vaccine, she may complete vaccination during pregnancy using the same vaccine product (unless contra-indicated)”.
GPs should still discuss the risks and benefits of vaccination with each pregnant woman presenting for the jab, the letter said, and where necessary the person should be redirected to an obstetrician, midwife or GP team for further guidance, Pulse reports.
NHS England said pregnant women should be redirected to a PCN site if there is no available alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine for them.
It also advised PCN sites to vaccinate eligible mums-to-be with the Pfizer vaccine through excess supply from second dose clinics.
It comes after the JCVI guidance advised that it was “preferable” for pregnant women in the UK to be offered the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines where available.
GPS TOLD TO CANCEL PLANNED ASTRAZENECA COVID VACCINE FOR PREGNANT WOMEN
GPs should cancel all planned AstraZeneca vaccinations for pregnant women, NHS England has said.
Pregnant patients should instead be given the Pfizer or Moderna jab, it wrote in a letter sent out to practices. It comes after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said on Friday that pregnant women should now be offered the Covid jab.
NHS England is still encouraging pregnant women to get the jab – just not the AstraZeneca vaccine.
It said in its letter that “all vaccination sites should implement screening procedures” to better identify pregnancies in patients.
And if a mum-to-be has already received her first dose of any vaccine – including the AstraZeneca vaccine – a second dose should “continue as planned”.
TURKEY RECORDS HIGHEST DAILY COVID-19 DEATHS SINCE PANDEMIC STARTED
Turkey recorded 346 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Tuesday, registering the highest daily death toll since the beginning of the pandemic.
The data also showed the country recorded 61,028 new coronavirus cases in the same period.
The total number of cases stood at 4,384,624 while the total death toll rose to 36,613, according to the data.
Turkey currently ranks fourth globally in the number of daily cases based on a seven-day average, according to a Reuters tally.
GRAPH: UK COVID-19 CASES AND DEATHS PER DAY
RARE CASES
In a statement the EMA said that healthcare professionals and people who will receive the vaccine should be aware of the possibility of very rare cases of blood clots combined with low levels of blood platelets occurring within three weeks of vaccination.
The statement read: “Covid-19 is associated with a risk of hospitalisation and death. The reported combination of blood clots and low blood platelets is very rare, and the overall benefits of Covid-19 Vaccine Janssen in preventing Covid-19 outweigh the risks of side effects.”
Dr Anthony Fauci yesterday confirmed that the US pause on the US-made jab would end next week, but it’s not yet clear when the EU will receive the doses it already has on order.
Fauci said that it was possible for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to return with some restrictions.
“My estimate is that we will continue to use it in some form. I doubt very seriously if they just cancel it. I don’t think that’s going to happen,” he said on NBC News’s “Meet the Press.”
LINK BETWEEN SINGLE-DOSE JOHNSON & JOHNSON COVID VACCINE AND RARE BLOOD CLOTS ‘POSSIBLE’, EU REGULATORS SAY
REGULATORS in Europe have said that there is a possible link between rare blood clots and the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) today concluded that a warning should be added to the product description.
It comes after rollout of the sing-use jab was last week paused in the US.
The rollout of the jab in Europe was also delayed last week and the EU had been due to receive 55 million doses of the jab.
The EMA today concluded that unusual blood clots associated with low levels of blood platelets would be listed as a rare side effect. Side effects are common with all medications and vaccines including the coronavirus jabs.
Read more here.
COVID NEWS ROUND-UP: THE LATEST
UK COVID DAILY DEATHS DROP BY TWO THIRDS IN A MONTH
CORONAVIRUS deaths have dropped two thirds in a month with 33 fatalities recorded.
A further 2,524 cases were reported as Britain’s infection rate continues to remain steady.
The rise in deaths brings the total in the UK to 127,307. A total of 4,393,307 Brits have now been infected.
Today’s rise in fatalities is higher than last Monday’s total of 23, while cases are also above the 2,472 reported a week ago.
Deaths are also up on the 20 reported on April 6 – while infections are also above the 2,364 recorded a fortnight ago.
PM: GOVERNMENT IS CONFIDENT IN UK VACCINE SUPPLIES
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the Government was “confident” in vaccine supplies, when asked if concerns about the Janssen jab could affect the UK’s vaccine rollout.
“We’re confident in the security of our supply and that we’ll be able to get done what we have said we’re going to do by the end of July,” he told a Downing Street press conference.
Dr Nikita Kanani, medical director of primary care for NHS England, added: “It’s not a vaccine that we’re using at the moment in this country, as you know.
“And as with any vaccine, we would wait for MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) approval.
“And we always take guidance from MHRA and JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation) to plan our vaccine deployment into sites accurately and safely. Right now, the priority is to get your vaccine if you are offered it, because we have the supply to vaccinate you if you’re eligible.”
BORIS JOHNSON INSISTS HE WON’T DELAY LOCKDOWN LIFT ROADMAP BUT WARNS THIRD WAVE WILL HIT
BORIS JOHNSON’S ROADMAP OUT OF LOCKDOWN: THE NEXT TWO STAGES
‘STAY ON TRACK’
Boris Johnson has insisted that he WON’T delay the lockdown lift roadmap but warned that a third wave will hit the UK.
Speaking at a press conference at Downing Street, the PM confirmed that recent data meant that Brits can continue to enjoy the easing of coronavirus restrictions.
Boris said: “We cannot delude ourselves that covid has gone away. I see nothing in the data now that makes me think we are going to have to deviate in any way from the roadmap cautious but irreversible that we have set out.”
However, the Prime Minister warned that although England will continue on along the roadmap, that a third wave is still likely at some point saying that “We must learn to live with this disease.”
“But the majority of scientific opinion in this country is still firmly of the view that there will be another wave of covid at some stage this year. And so we must – as far as possible – learn to live with this disease, as we live with other diseases.”
JOHNSON EYES NEW CORONAVIRUS TREATMENTS TO PREPARE FOR THIRD WAVE
Boris Johnson has launched a new drive to identify simple treatments for coronavirus, amid warnings that a third wave of cases could hit the UK.
The Prime Minister insisted the “path to freedom” remained open, with nothing in the figures to suggest a deviation from the road map out of lockdown.
For the first time since September the latest figures showed fewer than 2,000 Covid-19 patients in hospital.
But as he launched a new taskforce to identify antiviral treatments, Mr Johnson acknowledged soaring cases overseas and warnings from scientists that there will be another wave this year.
At a Downing Street press conference he said: “As we look at what is happening in other countries, with cases now at record numbers around the world, we cannot delude ourselves that Covid has gone away.
PM: ‘WE WILL USE LEGISLATION TO STOP SUPER LEAGUE IF NECESSARY’
The government would consider passing legislation to stop the planned breakaway European Super League by 12 soccer clubs, likening the plans to creating a cartel.
The PM explained: “It is not in the interest of fans, not in the interest of football, how can it be right to have a situation in which you create a kind of cartel that stops clubs competing against each other, playing against each other?”
“If necessary, in order to protect that principle of competition we will seek, as I said, to the bodies earlier on, we will seek the legislative solution.”
PM: INDIA RED LIST INCLUSION ON A ‘PURELY PRECAUTIONARY BASIS’
Boris Johnson said that India being placed on the travel red list was on a “purely precautionary basis” amid the variant first discovered there, which is under investigation by UK experts.
“What we’re seeing in India is a result of a variant under investigation, it hasn’t yet been deemed a variant of concern – I think that was why there has been the delay,” the Prime Minister told a Downing Street press conference.
“I think what the JBC (Joint Biosecurity Centre) has decided is on a purely precautionary basis it’s necessary now to put India on the red list.
“I want to stress that even before that we have measures in place for everybody coming from India that are very, very tough indeed.”
PM: WE CANNOT GIVE AN ANSWER ON SUMMER HOLIDAYS YET
“I’d love to give you and your readers a clear rundown of the countries that we think may be either red, amber or green,” said Boris Johnson.
“But at this stage we aren’t able to do that,” he added.
PM: FOOTBALL SUPER LEAGUE ‘OFFENDS AGAINST BASIC PRINCIPLES OF COMPETITION’
The plan for a football European Super League “offends against the basic principles of competition”, the Prime Minister has said.
Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Boris Johnson said: “Be in no doubt that we don’t support it … the creation of this European Super League.
“I think it’s not in the interests of fans, it’s not in the interests of football, how can it be right to have a situation in which you create a kind of cartel that stops clubs competing against each other, playing against each other properly, with all the hope and excitement that gives to the fans up and down the country?
“I think it offends against the basic principles of competition.”
Mr Johnson added that if necessary “in order to protect that principle of competition” the Government would seek “a legislative solution”.
PRESS CONFERENCE COMES TO AN END
Boris Johnson has wrapped up the conference.
He said the vaccine programme is making a difference – but it is clear the disease has not gone away.
DR KANANI: NUMBER OF TREATMENTS BEING TESTED AND REFINED
Dr Kanani says there are a “number of treatments” being tested and refined but that is being expanded.
This should allow the UK to “ramp up pace on the use of antivirals, particularly in the community and at home”.
PM: LOTS OF TREATMENTS ARE IN OUR LOCKER
The Prime Minister stresses that the “double mutation” variant found in the country is still a variant under investigation, not a variant of concern.
“I think that was why there was a delay”, he says.
The PM added: “I want to stress that even before that measure, we have measures in place for everybody coming from India that are very, very tough indeed.”
PM: PEOPLE DO NOT NEED TO THINK ABOUT COVID PASSPORTS UNTIL MAY 17
Boris Johnson says certificates are under constant review.
He assures the public that they need not worry about the introduction of passports until May 17.
PM: PEOPLE WILL DIE FROM CAUSES UNRELATED TO COVID AFTER VACCINATION
Boris Johnson said that people will die after a vaccination from causes unrelated to the jab.
Load more entries…