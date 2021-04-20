Coronavirus UK news LIVE – Boris says covid 3rd wave unavoidable

BORIS Johnson has insisted that he WON’T delay the lockdown lift roadmap but said a third wave hitting the UK is unavoidable.

Speaking at a press conference at Downing Street, the PM confirmed that recent data meant that Brits can continue to enjoy the roadmap out of lockdown.

“We cannot delude ourselves that covid has gone away,” Boris said.

“There is nothing in the data now which makes me think we are going to have to deviate from the roadmap we have set out.”

However, the Prime Minister warned that although England will continue on along the roadmap, that a third wave is still likely at some point saying that “We must learn to live with this disease.”

“But the majority of science opinion is still that there will be another wave of covid at some stage this year

Boris Johnson’ speech comes a day after he cancelled his trip to India and slapped the country on the travel red list over concerns about the spread of a “double mutant” variant.

Although it is not yet classified a variant of concern like Brazil or South African strains , the fact the Indian variant contains multiple mutations from the original SARS CoV-2 makes it much less easy to predict.

Two of the mutations seen in the India strain could make dodge vaccines much easier than earlier variants, while a third mutation could make it much easier to transmit.

So far there are at least 73 documented cases of the Indian strain in the UK but there is criticism that the decision to place India on the travel red list was made too late to prevent it taking hold over here.

The Government’s former chief scientific adviser Professor Sir Mark Walport, told BBC Breakfast: “These decisions are almost inevitably taken a bit too late in truth, but what’s absolutely clear is that this variant is more transmissible in India.

