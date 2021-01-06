Coronavirus most current news: Policing to be ramped up for the duration of new lockdown

South Korea rolled out mass screening for 52 prisons in the nation soon after a huge jail outbreak and may well lengthen flight suspensions from Britain in a bid to avert the unfold of coronavirus scenarios, the overall health minister said on Wednesday.

More than fifty percent of the whole 2,292 inmates and staff in a prison in southeastern Seoul were examined good just after a first cluster infection was documented in just the jail very last thirty day period, Yoon Tae-ho, a senior well being ministry official, informed a briefing.

The justice ministry is separating the verified inmates by transferring them to a selected medical center, reported Yoon.

Authorities will complete mass tests on some 70,000 prison inmates and employees nationwide, as the range of verified situations linked to prisons all over the region surged to 1,191.

The wellness authorities will also choose whether or not to extend flight suspensions from Britain immediately after at the very least 12 circumstances of a new pressure of the coronavirus experienced been discovered, reported Yoon.

The nation had already extended a ban on direct flights from Britain until Jan. 7, and required any travellers arriving from that country or South Africa to go through tests prior to departure.