Coronavirus latest news: NHS unable to contact almost 1m vulnerable people during pandemic

Europe’s medicines regulator said on Tuesday that blood clots should be listed as a “very rare” side effect of Johnson & Johnson’s accine, but that the benefits of the shot still outweighed the risks.

The US is expected to announce its decision on the single-shot J&J vaccine by Friday, as nations around the world urgently try to accelerate inoculation campaigns and revive their pandemic-ravaged economies.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) assessment came as an EU official promised to have enough doses available to vaccinate 70 per cent of European adults by the summer – a boon for the continent’s sluggish rollout.

After reviewing isolated cases of clotting among people who received the vaccine, EMA’s safety committee said it found a “possible link” to the jab.

The regulator said its safety committee “concluded that a warning about unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be added to the product information” for the J&J shot.