Coronavirus latest information: A million vaccine doses ‘on the shelf’ for upcoming week’s roll out

Brazilians noticed in 2021 with fireworks beneath uncommon social distancing steps, while in a medical center intense care ward outside the house Sao Paulo, health professionals tending Covid-19 patients held a single moment of silence for the passing of a deadly year.

Clinical staff stood at the foot of beds with people hooked up to ventilators, and then went all over wishing their clients a content New Year via experience shields and masks.

The sound of fireworks in the streets outside the house broke the monotony of whirring ventilators and beeping monitors.

There was small to celebrate with 195,000 Brazilians losing their life in the world’s second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak just after the United States, but there is hope that vaccines will arrive in the new year.

In the ICU ward at the subject hospital erected in the industrial city of Santo André adjacent to Brazil’s greatest metropolis, patients on ventilators gained the New Year struggling in silence, and hoping for a improved 2021.

Medical doctors and nurses stated they were being fatigued by the endless fight they have waged since March to save life.