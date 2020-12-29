Russian riot law enforcement have stormed into a monastery to detain a rebel monk who has castigated the Kremlin and the Russian Orthodox Church management and denied the existence of coronavirus.

n the overnight showdown, law enforcement clashed with supporters of Father Sergiy at the Sredneuralsk monastery exterior Yekaterinburg in the Ural Mountains.

The monk was rapidly flown to Moscow, the place a courtroom was to approve his arrest.

Authorities billed him with inciting suicidal action via his sermons, in which he urged believers to “die for Russia”.

When the virus arrived in Russia early this 12 months, the 65-12 months-aged monk denied its existence and denounced government efforts to stem the pandemic as “Satan’s electronic camp”.

He has explained the vaccines getting made versus Covid-19 as part of a world plot to command the masses via chips.

The monk, who has urged followers to disobey the government’s lockdown measures, experienced holed up at the monastery near Yekaterinburg he started a long time ago.

Dozens of burly volunteers, which includes veterans of the separatist conflict in jap Ukraine, aided enforce his guidelines, while the prioress and a number of nuns remaining.

The monk chastised Russian president Vladimir Putin as a “traitor to the Motherland” serving a Satanic “world government” and denounced Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill and other best clerics as “heretics” who will have to be “thrown out”.

The Russian Orthodox Church stripped Father Sergiy of his abbot’s rank for breaking monastic guidelines in July, but he rejected the ruling and overlooked law enforcement investigators’ summons.

Struggling with rigid resistance by hundreds of his supporters, church officials and community authorities appeared reluctant to evict him for months.

