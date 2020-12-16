Coronavirus: California experiences a lot more than 53,000 new COVID-19 situations in 1 day, facts reveals

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — California documented a record-breaking 53,711 new situations of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest range of scenarios the condition has seen in a single day considering that the pandemic began.

The alarming quantity of new situations surpasses a history set just 3 times ago when California history 35,729 new scenarios on Dec. 12.

The state now has 1,671,081 cases in complete.

Relevant: Meet the physicians who received very first COVID-19 vaccines in Bay Location

One more 293 persons died of the virus Tuesday, bringing California’s dying toll to 21,481, which marks the highest variety of deaths in a one working day.

One more 14,939 Californians continue being hospitalized with the virus and 3,188 patients are in the ICU, marking the best quantity of hospitalizations and intense care sufferers to date.

The most current COVID-19 knowledge will come as the Bay Region drops down below the 15% ICU threshold, which forces a stay-at-house order across all counties in the area.

Most Bay Location counties are currently below keep-at-home limitations, not including San Mateo, Napa, Santa Cruz and Solano counties, which haven’t opted in to the health purchase issued earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Marin County claimed it experienced no ICU healthcare facility beds readily available, just as COVID-19 vaccines ended up established to be sent nowadays.

Similar: California has refrigerators, entire body bags on standby as vaccine eventually comes

The Bay Spot region’s ICU ability fell to 12.7% Wednesday, which means a keep-at-house get would get impact in the remaining counties at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

See the most recent ICU numbers here.

Gov. Gavin Newsom explained Tuesday that California is expecting an additional 393,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine upcoming week.

Heroes. Yesterday, these 5 healthcare staff had been among the the 1st in CA to get a #COVID19 vaccine. Following 7 days, we are anticipating 393,000 much more doses. There is a mild at the stop of the tunnel, but we are not able to enable our guard down now: Keep home. Have on a mask. pic.twitter.com/05OXdIk9BJ — Office environment of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) December 15, 2020

Video clip: COVID vaccine aspect results from several providers defined

If you have a concern or remark about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours by using the sort below or right here.

Get the latest information, facts and films about the novel coronavirus pandemic right here

Linked Tales & Videos: