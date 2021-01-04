Coronavirus British isles news- Entire nationwide lockdown from TONIGHT and Brits informed ‘stay at home’ following mutant covid pressure surge

BORIS Johnson tonight introduced an additional national lockdown in England.

The Key Minister stated Brits must act on the measures now and they are expected to continue to be in position right up until at minimum mid-February.

He purchased the closure of all universities and non-necessary retailers for at minimum the up coming six weeks.

Brits should really only depart the household for exercise, function and university – if they are unable to do so from dwelling – health care remedy and in sure intense steps, like to escape domestic violence.

The PM explained he was still left with no choice but to impose the refreshing curbs immediately after currently being confronted with terrifying new details adhering to the new super-infectious pressure of coronavirus.

