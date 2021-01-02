Coronation Street’s Sean’s selfish actions depart his neighbours bereft in new story

Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) will be at the centre of a new ‘morally questionable’ tale in Coronation Road.

The youthful male was previous found determined to forge a good relationship with son Dylan.

Nevertheless, when Dylan returns to the cobbles this year, Sean will locate himself established to ensure he receives his lifestyle in buy, and in doing so, he ends up earning questionable selections which will influence on his neighbours.

‘We’ll see good and terrible of Sean when Dylan arrives back again.’ Govt Producer Iain MacLeod told Metro.co.united kingdom.

‘A gay solitary dad raising a kid feels novel territory for cleaning soap, we really do not see enough of it. The chemistry with Dylan is touching and poignant. I fully get their romantic relationship.

‘Unfortunately, it’s a drama – as he makes an attempt to get his everyday living in order, he finishes up creating morally questionable selections and driving approximately above his neighbours from time to time. He has lived on the bones of his bottom just before so he is decided Dylan requirements a appropriate house and spoil him to make up for currently being absent.

‘How he goes about that is a morally questionable story – right after Covid, there are a large amount of individuals in funds troubles, folks will empathise at initially but when he starts performing morally unacceptable actions – to what extent do the ends justify the usually means?

‘He will not be accomplishing anything prison but he gets included with this pyramid scheme that ruins his neighbours and he convinces himself he is carrying out almost nothing completely wrong.

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=anouY4yomUs

‘It’s an unashamedly moralistic tale of capitalism taken to the scheme. It will play to Antony’s strengths, Sean just will get sucked into this and it can take a when to dawn on him the damage it does.’

If you have acquired a soap or Television set tale, video or shots get in contact by emailing us [email protected] isles – we’d like to listen to from you.

Sign up for the neighborhood by leaving a remark under and remain updated on all factors soaps at our homepage.

A lot more : Coronation Road star Colson Smith confirms soap will publish coronavirus storylines immediately after pandemic forced creation to shut down

Additional : Coronation Road spoilers: Newcomer Tom Roberts guarantees large Johnny and Scott twist