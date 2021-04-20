Coronation Street’s Ruxandra Porojnicu and Charlotte Jordan to stay on soap

Coronation Street’s Ruxandra Porojnicu and Charlotte Jordan are reportedly having their contracts extended.

The actresses – who portray Alina Pop and Daisy Midgeley respectively – will allegedly be sticking around on the ITV soap for the foreseeable.

‘They’ve been told to expect contract extensions when the time comes,’ an insider told The Sun.

‘Ruxandra’s character Alina Pop is currently involved in her second big storyline where she is having a fling with Tyrone Dobbs – and she is being lined up for plenty more.

‘While Charlotte’s character Daisy Midgeley has been on and off since she joined five months ago her blossoming popularity has led to her being put forward for more time on screen.

‘Having fresh, young blood back on the street has been really exciting.’

As the insider said, Alina is currently at the centre of a huge story, after Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) left Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) to be with her.

Daisy, meanwhile, has proven that she’s not someone to be messed with, as she’s schemed in an effort to split Jenny and Johnny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews and Richard Hawley).

Charlotte, who plays Daisy, recently revealed that Roy Cropper legend David Neilson accidentally mistook her for a wardrobe assistant when she first joined the show.

The soap star had attempted to get David’s autograph for her boyfriend Paul’s family, who are huge fans of the ITV soap.

‘My boyfriend’s parents are colossal Corrie fans,’ Charlotte said, ‘They’ve been watching it for around 40 years, maybe longer. They’ve got their favourites, they love Roy and Steve McDonald.’

The soap star approached co-star David with the intention to get his autograph, but David thought she worked in the clothing department.

‘I was new and he mistook me for a wardrobe assistant,’ Charlotte told Daily Mirror.

