Coronation Street spoilers: Yasmeen horrified as abusive Corey bullies Asha like Geoff

Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) leaps to Asha Alahan’s (Tanisha Gorey) defence in Coronation Road tonight (January 13), as she witnesses the youthful girl’s boyfriend Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) staying abusive.

Yasmeen was place by means of hell at the arms of abuser Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew), who belittled her and managed almost everything that she did.

Consequently, she usually takes motion in tonight’s double-monthly bill, when she sees Corey exhibiting conduct similar to that of Geoff.

Viewers will know that Corey has been nearly anything but wonderful to Asha, and it was in the long run his fault that the intimate video clip of hers was leaked on line final 12 months, just after he recorded her with out her authorization.

In the aftermath of this event, the younger lad was horrible in the direction of Asha, and he’s created it apparent that all he’s interested in is getting intercourse with her.

Asha’s birthday arrives in tonight’s episodes, and she phone calls into the cafe sporting the choker which Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) gave to her.

On the other hand, Corey places the product spherical her neck, and proceeds to mock her — suggesting that it would be greater suited on a pet dog.

Asha feels humiliated, and eventually takes the choker off.

Yasmeen witnesses the horrifying scene unfold, and — no doubt reminded of what Goeff set her by — she stands up for Asha, and tells the youthful woman that she should not be spoken to like that.

Will Asha listen to Yasmeen?

Coronation Street proceeds Wednesday January 13 at 7:30pm on ITV.

