Coronation Street spoilers: Johnny jailed as his verdict is disclosed?

Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley) in Coronation Road is at present riddled with guilt following the revelation that the particular person he strike with his auto for the duration of a dodgy criminal offense task with Scott Emberton (Tom Roberts) experienced died.

As considerably as Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews) tried using to inform Johnny to forget about his past, he ended up telling the mother of the security guard what happened, which led her to report him to the police.

Johnny is attempting to thrust Jenny absent forward of what he thinks is his inevitable sentence to jail, and with the verdict becoming discovered in approaching episodes, is his exit on the playing cards as he faces time powering bars?

After exploring Johnny’s vision is failing, Jenny asks Imran (Charlie De Melo) to postpone Johnny’s sentencing due to his wellness, but Imran confirms it is not critical ample to be granted a delay.

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=gO-4POl8YkA

Jenny’s gutted when Johnny’s nurse diagnoses an MS relapse but admits there’s no motive for him not to attend courtroom.

Imran asks the choose to display leniency in Johnny’s sentence, citing his authentic remorse and weak wellbeing, so what will the verdict be? Will Johnny be expressing goodbye to Jenny and daily life in Weatherfield?

