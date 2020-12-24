Coronation Street shock as Adam Barlow wakes up and reveals he understands who attacked him

CORONATION Avenue lovers are in shock following Adam Barlow woke up – and discovered he is familiar with particularly who attacked him.

The attorney – who is performed by actor Sam Robertson in the ITV cleaning soap – was brutally attacked two weeks in the past and left for useless in the Bistro.

He experienced been smashed over the head with a large object though ingesting in the cafe alone.

There are four formal suspects – and all have behaved suspiciously considering the fact that the attack.

Tonight Adam’s nephew Daniel Osbourne uncovered proof that recommended his estranged wife Sarah Platt was liable for the attack.

He found her mobile phone that confirmed how she had demanded to see Adam hrs just after she claimed to have final viewed him on the night of the assault.

Sarah furiously denied viewing Adam again – or attacking him.

She insisted she still cared about him but she seemed worried when Daniel told her Adam was set to be woken from his coma.

All is established to be uncovered tomorrow night as Adam woke up in the closing times of tonight’s episode.

He told Daniel sitting down by his bedside: “I can explain to you just who did this.”

Admirers had been in shock and have been predicting a twist to occur.

A person wrote: “Adam’s awake & understands who attacked him! my moneys nonetheless on Simon but Sarah is performing weird. Mary will be content to uncover out that Adam’s woke up & his eyes & confront are good”

A next stated: “I can explain to you accurately who did this to me” Actually Adam? He is naturally gona say it was Gary even if it wasn’t appropriate?”

Yet another included: “Oh Adam, who hurt you??”