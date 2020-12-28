Coronation Road consults Mel B about Yasmeen’s abuse storyline

Spice Lady Mel B has revealed she has been aiding Coronation Road bosses create its notorious Geoff Metcalfe and Yasmeen abuse storyline.

The 45-yr-outdated singer shared her alleged encounters of coercive handle at the arms of her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte with the producers of the soap so they could make sure the plot was accurate to everyday living.

‘I achieved the crew at Corrie and talked them through what it is like to are living with coercive regulate and PTSD,’ Mel disclosed.

‘They had been equipped to produce elements of the script due to the fact of what I informed them.

‘It indicates a good deal to me that what Yasmeen goes by way of in the present is legitimate to daily life, mainly because we know that since of the storyline lots of people today living with abuse have arrived at out to get enable.’

She continued to The Sunlight: ‘I like to imagine I assisted form the scripts.’

Mel B was married to Stephen for 10 a long time until their bitter divorce in 2017.

It was only just after their break up that Mel B opened up about their issues and accused Stephen of physical and emotional abuse, which he denies.

Mel has considering the fact that turn out to be a patron for the charity Women’s Assist, which can help to stop domestic violence towards women and youngsters.

Corrie’s coercive handle storyline noticed Yasmeen tortured, both of those physically and mentally, by her spouse Geoff more than the course of two a long time.

Throughout the Christmas Day distinctive, audiences saw Yasmeen undergo an stress and anxiety attack as she was terrorised by her lifeless ex.

From listening to Geoff’s voice to viewing purple ‘x’s painted all more than the cabinets, she struggled to determine out what was genuine and what was not and quickly sank into the corner of the kitchen area as she feared for her daily life.

If you have obtained a soap or Television set tale, movie or photographs get in contact by emailing us [email protected] kingdom – we’d enjoy to listen to from you.

Sign up for the local community by leaving a comment beneath and remain up to date on all items soaps at our homepage.