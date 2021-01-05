Coronation Road confirms filming will proceed for the duration of lockdown

Coronation Street will keep on filming throughout the third nationwide lockdown.

Boris Johnson declared more durable restrictions last night time which resemble these of the first lockdown, and there was 1 point on the minds of soap enthusiasts all throughout the nation– what does this indicate for the soaps?!

The new lockdown indicates individuals will only be in a position to go away their homes for exercise, operate, critical purchasing and in an emergency, leaving several cleaning soap followers to speculate whether or not it will mean a pause on filming due to the similarities of the 1st lockdown that saw soaps and continuing dramas like EastEnders and Holby Metropolis shut down generation.

Luckily for us for Coronation Street followers, the cleaning soap will continue to develop new episodes. A spokesperson advised Metro.co.united kingdom that filming will continue per the DCMS rules.

Oliver Dowden, the Secretary of State for digital, culture, media and sport, has mentioned that production on film and Tv shows verified that creation could carry on on movie and Television set shows.

He reported in a tweet: ‘You need to perform from dwelling unless of course you can not – exemptions involve for instruction and rehearsal of performances, recording studios and film & Tv output.’

With Coronation Road confirming they will go on filming, Metro.co.uk has also achieved out to the other soaps for official affirmation.

