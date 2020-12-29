Coronation Avenue spoilers: Johnny loses his sight in MS relapse

Ever given that Scott Emberton (Tom Roberts) in Coronation Road turned up at the Rovers, Johnny Connor’s (Richard Hawley) lifetime has gotten even worse by the day.

Johnny is at present riddled with guilt just after getting the human being he run about during a dodgy criminal offense position with Scott experienced died. Unable to offer with how it was building him really feel, Johnny requested Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews) for a divorce in advance of what he thinks is his unavoidable jail sentence.

But a person detail that’s also gotten worse about the very last number of months is Johnny’s MS, and with his courtroom hearing quickly, could his MS improve the way items engage in out?

As Johnny proceeds to attempt and shut Jenny out ahead of his sentencing, she’s fearful to learn his eyesight is failing.

Jenny asks Imran (Charlie De Melo) to postpone Johnny’s sentencing thanks to his health, but Imran confirms it is not major plenty of to be granted a delay.

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=oxw_ZFXhDvs

Jenny’s gutted when Johnny’s nurse diagnoses an MS relapse but admits there’s no cause for him not to show up at courtroom.

With Johnny’s listening to ahead, will his disease ultimately impact how very long he may well go to prison for?

If you have bought a soap or Tv set tale, online video or pics get in touch by emailing us [email protected] – we’d love to hear from you.

Join the neighborhood by leaving a comment below and keep current on all things soaps at our homepage.