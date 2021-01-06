Coronation Avenue spoilers: Evelyn in tears as Arthur exits in sad scenes

Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) ultimately made the decision to remain place in Coronation Street tonight (January 6).

The cobbles stalwart experienced quite the conclusion on her palms in tonight’s version of the ITV cleaning soap, soon after Arthur Medwin (Paul Copely) asked her to transfer to Canada with him.

Arthur experienced decided to depart Manchester in the wake of spouse Beryl’s tragic death, and he asked Evelyn to contemplate accompanying him.

Evelyn was conflicted, as she pondered the life she could have with the guy she enjoys.

Even so, in spite of the possibility that she could be satisfied with Arthur, she eventually decided that she already is delighted in Weatherfield — surrounded by Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall), Hope and Ruby.

Hence, she met Arthur at the tram station to advise him of her final decision.

A sad goodbye ensued, as Arthur bid Evelyn adieu and headed off.

Evelyn was evidently heartbroken as she returned to the eponymous avenue, but she before long found herself in the business of Roy Cropper (David Neilson), and they headed off on a stroll collectively.

Have we witnessed the past of Arthur? Could he return to the cobbles some working day?

