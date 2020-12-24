Coronation Avenue spoilers: Adam admits he is aware who attacked him

Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) was incredibly talkative in Coronation Road tonight (December 24), as he woke up and admitted that he understands who attacked him.

The solicitor antagonised a amount of cobbles residents various weeks in the past, and just one of them seemingly sought revenge on him.

As he drowned his sorrows in alcohol at the bistro, 1 thriller character entered the premises and brutally attacked him — leaving him bleeding out on the floor.

Ray Crosby (Mark Frost) and Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) identified him the pursuing morning and named for an ambulance.

Adam has been in a coma ever since, and Sarah Platt (Tina O’Brien) has been by her husband’s aspect every single step of the way — hoping and praying that he would make a total recovery.

Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) has been present in the clinic also, and he’s voiced his suspicions about who it was that truly attacked Adam.

In tonight’s episode, Daniel sat by Adam’s bedside once additional, and he was delighted when the young person woke up.

Daniel reassured him that his attacker would be identified, but Adam proceeded to make a shock revelation.

Yes, he verified that he previously knows who still left him for dead.

The attacker is seemingly about to be determined, but the concern is: who is it?

Coronation Avenue carries on Christmas Working day at 7pm on ITV.

