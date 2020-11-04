Cori Bush Wins House Seat, Becomes First Black Woman To Rep Missouri Back in Congress | National News

Cori Bush is Creating history in Missouri as she Has Been the first Black woman representing the Nation Congress.

Bush, a 44-year old single mum of 2, defeated Republican Anthony Rogers along with Libertarian Alex Furman to acquire Missouri’s 1st Congressional District.

After winning,” Bush tweeted a photograph of himself crossing her arms as well as the caption”The First.”

Bush’s history-making triumph wasn’t a surprise once she conquered Rep. William Lacy Clay Jr. in the Democratic primary in August, finishing the political dynasty of their Lacy Clay household, that has represented the Democratic St. Louis-area 1st District for over 50 years.

In accordance with the Center for American Women and Politics, Bush is only one of 115 girls of colour running for Congress, and it will be a listing.

Bush created a name for himself as a progresive activist who whined at the St. Louis region after Michael Brown, a Dark 18-year old, was captured by Ferguson, Missouri authorities in 2014.

“I am carrying my lived experience to Congress, and that which many individuals in my area have gone through at which they’ve felt, you know, failed, under-represented, not heard,” she told Good Morning America. “I am not likely to quit being an activist simply because I will be in Congress.”