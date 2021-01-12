Corey Taylor shares plans for 2021, including touring, a movie and a ebook

Corey Taylor has spoken about his plans for 2021, which include a solo tour, demonstrates with Slipknot, a film and much more.

The Slipknot frontman introduced his debut solo album ‘CMFT’ in Oct very last yr but has not been in a position to tour it so significantly owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Kerrang!, Taylor claimed he was “looking at virtually a two-to-a few-week tour in the spring with CMFT” in the US, just before heading again out on the highway with his other band. “As far as significant touring, I want to wrap up Slipknot we experienced so many dates planned that we’ve experienced to force again,” he discussed.

“I’m undertaking the CMFT thing in advance of the Slipknot tours kind of kick back in. Ideally, I’ll be in a position to do that, and then just see what comes about right after that.”

Speaking about the coronavirus’ effect on touring this year, he explained: “Obviously we do not seriously know when [we can finish the tour cycle], but with the first rate news that the vaccines are seeking promising, we have a good chance to switch matters all around upcoming yr.

“Even though the winter season is a small darker, it’s possible there is some light-weight at the stop of the tunnel – we just want to get via this time and with any luck , get back again to typical future yr. And I’m no anti-vaxxer, believe in me! As shortly as it’s completely ready I’m taking just one, and I really do not treatment what any individual suggests: I do not don tinfoil hats, and I undoubtedly did not vote for Trump, so I’m heading to get a vaccine for this damn thing.”

Taylor went on to say lovers could count on some other tasks coming down the pipeline above the future 12 months too. “Other than that, I’m possibly likely to get my movie going that I wrote a screenplay for, and I’m also working on most likely creating my fifth ebook, finally,” he stated.

The musician previous released a book in 2017 with The us 51: A Probe Into The Realities That Are Hiding Inside of “The Biggest Region In The World”. He mentioned it experienced taken him up right up until now to “get more than the hangover” of that e-book, introducing that it was “probably time for me to get again on that horse and figure out what to do next”.

Slipknot are now scheduled to return to Europe in July and August for a collection of festival dates and headline displays. They have no gigs booked in the British isles at the time of crafting.

Meanwhile, Taylor finished 2020 by launching his own espresso, a constrained version launch termed CMFT Personal Mix.

“We wished to build anything that gave you that exact same at ease and cozy experience you get from a really fantastic cup of diner espresso soon after you’ve been driving on HWY 666,” he explained.