Cops still exploring for missing girl, 16, last witnessed three weeks in the past in Luton

Police are attractive for the general public to enable them in the lookup for a 16-calendar year-previous who disappeared a few weeks ago.

Justyna City, 16, went lacking on Friday December 4 from Luton at around 9.00pm.

1

The younger teen has not been noticed given that and law enforcement are appealing for far more data from the general public.

Officers say the Justyna’s hair colour and length has improved considering that the image was taken.

Bedfordshire law enforcement currently mentioned: “We continue on to appeal for details to find #missing Justyna City, 16, who was last viewed on Friday 4 December in Luton at about 9.00pm.

“She’s medium construct, 5’5”, her hair is lengthy and brown now.

TIER Worry All of England ‘must be set into Tier 4 immediately’ as mutant strain spreads Breaking ‘LOVE YOU DAD’ MasterChef critic Charles Campion dies aged 69 as daughter pays tribute SUPERSPREAD More infectious pressure of Covid ‘more probable to have an affect on kids’, review claims VIRUS TALLY Covid instances bounce by 45% in a 7 days with 34,693 infections as fatalities rise by 210 Incredibly SCILLY Cops in Tier 1 Isles of Scilly boot holidaymakers from Tier 4 parts off islands Most recent BLAZE Fatalities Two bodies located just after fire destroys distant farmhouse on Christmas Working day

“It is not recognized what she was carrying.

“If you have info, remember to get in touch with 101 ref MPL/2752/20.”

On the 8th of this thirty day period police considered she was however somewhere in the Luton place.