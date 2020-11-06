Entertainment

Cops Silly Have Video Of YNW Melly Admitting To Killing His Pals!!

November 6, 2020
1 Min Read
Cops Reportedly Have Video Of YNW Melly Admitting To Killing His Friends!!

YNW Melly might be getting sued by the families of the alleged victims, however, his legal problems are just about to take a turn to the worse as researchers allegedly have him oblivious to the killings.

Based on Sophisticated In a court hearing at August 2019, Broward County Assistant State Attorney Kristine Bradley played with a movie which she states has been discovered on Melly’s telephone — listed one month on the day following Juvy and Sakchaser were murdered.

She says it is”a movie of Mr. Demons declaring to shooting two people from the mind ”

“There is no sorrow for its sh*t I did for this n*gga to expire,” Melly supposedly states in the movie. He then supposedly puts a pencil he is holding on his mind as though it is a weapon, imitates pulling on the trigger before throwing a Bloods gang signal. Melly subsequently states “Both of these never say ” 

Melly has been involved in the shootings — however when the movie is real, this may hurt him throughout his trial.

