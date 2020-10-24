Cool Hand Luke, The Fly, True Grit

A few cliche someplace stated that’a picture is worth a million words’ This has been demonstrated to be true for me and particularly when it has to do with fan art. I’ve always sought out amazing fan artwork and have wished to discuss it with as many individuals as you can. “Wonderful Art We have Discovered Around The Web” is your socket for this fire. In this column, I can showcase the kick-ass art of some excellent artists, together with the hopes that these musicians receive the attention that they deserve. That is the goal. When you have any queries or remarks, or even tips of artwork or other amazing artists, don’t hesitate to contact me at any moment at [email protected].

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm from Sam GilbeyThe Blob by Chelsie SutherlandCool Hand Luke by David AmblardThe Fly by 17th & Oak Harry Potter by Julien Rico JrRocky by Grzegorz DomaradzkiStar Wars: The Empire Strikes Back by Bryan BaughStranger Things by Zach Jordan True Grit by Massimo CarnevaleMagic Woman 1984 by Yin Yuming