Control Z is Netflix’s teen drama Mexican TV series directed by Alejandro Lozano and Bernardo de la Rosa. As for the creators of the show, they’re Carlos Quintanilla Sakar, Adriana Pelusi and Miguel García Moreno.

So fat, the show has released two seasons of installments filled with a lot of drama and emotions. It has set a high standard for Netflix’s international market and has impressed both critics and fans alike. Everyone is excited to see what the next season brings to the table as we eagerly await its release. Let’s discuss Control Z season 3 release date, cast, plot, and everything else.

Control Z Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything Else

Control Z Plot

Colegio Nacional is a school set in one of the cities of Mexico. It is one of your usual schools where students from various ethnicity and races get admitted to study. The things at school remain undisturbed until one day, a hacker decides to disrupt peace.

This hacker reveals a secret of one of the students of the school to everyone which causes a huge humiliation to them. The student was a closet transgender and this reveals bode well with neither them nor their acquaintances.

Similarly, the hacker keeps on exposing the secrets of other students as well. This causes a huge commotion within the school as it makes the students turn over each other. With their dark secrets out in the open, nobody could trust anyone and friends become enemies.

Sofia Herrera is an introvert and one of the students of the school whose secret is still not out. She aims to reveal the true identity of the hacker and expose him to the public. Control Z is her story as she tries to uncover what lies beside the computer screen that has disrupted the activities of Colegio Nacional.

Control Z Season 2 Recap

In Control Z season 2 recap, Natalia tries to explain her situation at best to Javier to refuse to believe her. Despite her attempts, he decides to break up with her and leaves. This puts Natalia in worry since it’s the last day to submit the money.

The ending to the season is a gruesome one. The situation at the roof gets hectic which causes Susana to fall off the ledge and hit the ground. She ends up dying and students on the rooftop stare at her in terror while others are in shock seeing her bleed out.

Control Z Season 3 Release Date

Netflix has announced that they will be renewing the show for the third time. They’ve also revealed the tentative date of the Control Z season 3 which will be around somewhere in 2022. So fans of the show can rest assured that they will certainly get another season.

As far as the number of episodes of the show goes, we expect that it will follow the same trail as previous seasons. 8 episodes will be released with each one spanning around 50 minutes. This has sort of becoming a standard of Netflix so you can expect the same in this case as well.

The commotion at the school hasn’t gone down a bit and with more secrets out, more students will fall into jeopardy. Only next season can bring forth what tragedies befall them and for that, we can’t wait any longer.

Control Z Season 3 Cast

For Control Z season 3 cast, Anna Valeria Becerril plays reprise the role of the protagonist of the show in the form of Sofia Herrera’s character. On the other hand, another cast of the show like Michael Ronda, Rankel Steven, and Zion Moreno will also retain their respective roles.

What are your expectations from the show's next installment? Let us know what you think in the comments.