Antonio Conte in contact with Premier League Club Tottenham

News from Premier League as Tottenham Hotspurs in talks with former Inter Milan and Serie A Champion manager Antonio Conte this summer.

Antonio Conte has an amazing profile as a manager. His brilliant tactical skills made clubs win Serie A, Premier League and many more trophies. Now the manager thinks about making a Premier League return from Italy.

Following the footprints of Jose Mourinho, but backward. Inter Milan has already announced that former Lazio manager Simeone Inzaghi is Conte’s replacement.

Antonio Conte holds Tottenham talks and is leading contender for job

Tottenham wants to believe in Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspurs have pretty much everything like a new stadium; the most lethal English Striker Harry Kane; the financial support they require.

But the only place seems empty, is certainly their Trophy Cabinet.

Tottenham went close to win UCL in 2019 under Mauricio Pochettino. The club sacked Pochettino to bring in Jose Mourinho. Mourinho took Spurs to EFL Final this season, but club sacked him even before the final.

⚪️ #THFC Antonio Conte in advanced talks with Tottenham board about…



– Long term contract.

– Project, salary, new signings.

– Former Juventus Paratici as new director of football.

– Official bid made to Paratici but he’ll decide soon.

– Conte has never been close to join Real. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2021

Antonio Conte to return in Premier League

The famous Italian manager experienced Premier League football from 2016 to 2018, during his tenure in Chelsea.

Antonio Conte made Chelsea win the Premier League title 16-17, in his debut season. Chelsea also won the FA Cup in 2018 under Conte.

Antonio Conte has the ability to unlock strikers like he unlocked Diego Costa in Chelsea; formed a lethal duo of Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku. Hence, Antonio Conte has every possible ability to provide what Tottenham lacks.